Ladder Capital’s (LADR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

NYSE LADR opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 51.60, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.