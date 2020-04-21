Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$24.50

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.50 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Monday, April 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

TSE LIF traded up C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 304,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,851. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$13.25 and a one year high of C$36.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.79.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$39.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.2300001 EPS for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.