Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PHG traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. 78,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

