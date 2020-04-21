Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Koninklijke Ahold stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. Koninklijke Ahold has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Koninklijke Ahold’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

