Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on KN. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth approximately $13,134,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,151. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

