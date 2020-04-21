KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR’s (KNRRY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

