Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE KNX opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.