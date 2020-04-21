Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises about 2.5% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 49.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 106.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 772,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after buying an additional 397,461 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 125,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,751. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.