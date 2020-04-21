KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 367.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76,038 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.06% of KLA worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $6,378,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KLA by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after buying an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in KLA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in KLA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $156.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

