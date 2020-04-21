Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of K traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.78. 3,315,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,944,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.34. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$9.20.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,286,620.58. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $158,936.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.