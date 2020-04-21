Kinder Morgan (KMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

