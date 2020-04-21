Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KIM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM opened at $8.56 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,077,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.