Kimberly Clark (KMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Kimberly Clark has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.10-7.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.10-7.35 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kimberly Clark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.