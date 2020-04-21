Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises about 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,379. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.