Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. William Blair cut shares of Kforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.33.

Kforce stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $626.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kforce will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 407,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,731 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

