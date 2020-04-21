Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.97% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.58.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEY traded down C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,945. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$36.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.05.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$985.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$853.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.