Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

KMPR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of KMPR opened at $67.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.92. Kemper has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 45.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,482,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,005,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

