KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 5,239,300 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of KEM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. 327,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,387. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. KEMET has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KEMET will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

KEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEM. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in KEMET in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KEMET during the third quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

