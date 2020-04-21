Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KSU. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.30.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE:KSU opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.71.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.