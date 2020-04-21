JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and chemical materials. Its operating segment consists of Elastomers, Plastics and Fine Chemicals and Other Products. Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating. Plastics segment deals with Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene and Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate plastics for automobiles, office automation equipment and amusement machines. Fine Chemicals and Other Products segment manufactures and sells semiconductor, flat panel display and optical fiber coating materials. JSR Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded JSR CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

JSCPY stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.85. JSR CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

About JSR CORP/ADR

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

