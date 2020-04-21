JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Target Price to $7.50

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $7.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John E. Orth bought 16,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $74,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,670.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson bought 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 105,538 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 343,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 52,152 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

