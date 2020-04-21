JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVEVF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday. Barclays cut AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

AVEVF stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $68.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

