JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on May 18th

JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JAM opened at GBX 418.87 ($5.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 400.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 459.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.58.

In other news, insider Simon Bragg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.33), for a total value of £81,000 ($106,550.91).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

