Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Outdoors Inc. is a leading global outdoor recreation company that turns ideas into adventure with innovative, top-quality products. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft, Marine Electronics, Diving and Outdoor Equipment. Johnson Outdoors’ familiar brands include, among others: Old Town canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak and Necky kayaks; Lendal paddles; Escape electric boats; Minn Kota motors; Cannon downriggers; Humminbird, Bottom Line and Fishin’ Buddy fishfinders; Scubapro and UWATEC dive equipment; Silva compasses and digital instruments; and Eureka! tents. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $91.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.60.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 69,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 50,270 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

