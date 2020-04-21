Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 2,035,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jianpu Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

JT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. 4,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Jianpu Technology has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.83 million. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jianpu Technology will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jianpu Technology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jianpu Technology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,412,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 164,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

