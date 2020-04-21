JET8 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 115.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, JET8 has traded 107% higher against the US dollar. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $138,724.89 and approximately $91.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JET8 alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.02640444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00219825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official website is jet8.io . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.