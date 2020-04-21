Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,353.52.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded down $74.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,319.14. 4,044,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,876,657. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,193.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,959.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,877.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.