Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,353.52.
AMZN traded down $74.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,319.14. 4,044,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,876,657. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,193.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,959.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,877.14.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
