Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €78.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CON. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.45 ($114.48).

CON opened at €71.50 ($83.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Continental has a 52-week low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 52-week high of €157.26 ($182.86). The company has a 50 day moving average of €71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €104.68. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.66.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

