JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Cut to “Sector Performer” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) to a sector performer rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 600 ($7.89).

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded JD Sports Fashion to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 881 ($11.59) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 842.27 ($11.08).

JD opened at GBX 476.40 ($6.27) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 519.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 730.90. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

