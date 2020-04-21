JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,832 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.11. 17,535,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,564,928. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.96.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

