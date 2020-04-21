Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) PT Raised to C$0.35

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$0.25 to C$0.35 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Jaguar Mining stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.26. 376,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. Jaguar Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.91.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.