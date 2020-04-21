Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) PT Raised to C$0.35

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$0.25 to C$0.35 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.26. 376,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. Jaguar Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.91.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

