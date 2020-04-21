Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Jack in the Box have underperformed the industry in the past year, various initiatives like regular menu innovation along with increased focus on catering, delivery and marketing are likely to benefit the company going forward. Also, the company is focusing on delivery channels, which is a growing area for the industry. However, the outbreak of coronavirus in China are likely to negatively impact the company. Owing to the unprecedented nature of the crisis, the company has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance. Moreover, rising commodity costs and wage inflation raise concerns. Also, the company’s limited international presence is adding to the downside. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding the growth potential of the stock.”

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.57.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $511,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,813 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $260,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,554 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 392,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,846,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

