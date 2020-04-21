IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised IVERIC bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.