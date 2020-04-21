IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IT Tech Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

TFII stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. 17,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,609. IT Tech Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

