iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of EFA traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,432,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,661,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

