iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

USMV stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,575 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

