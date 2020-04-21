iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5,629.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Sailer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.89. 3,857,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,513,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

