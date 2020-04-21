Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Iradimed from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

IRMD opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $241.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.53. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 10.06.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $109,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,390. Insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iradimed by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Iradimed by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Iradimed by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iradimed by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

