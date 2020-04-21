IP Group (LON:IPO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IP Group (LON:IPO) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON IPO opened at GBX 53.80 ($0.71) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.83. The stock has a market cap of $568.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58. IP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 41.45 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

