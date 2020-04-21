IP Group (LON:IPO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IP Group (LON:IPO) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON IPO opened at GBX 53.80 ($0.71) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.83. The stock has a market cap of $568.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58. IP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 41.45 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.
About IP Group
Featured Story: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.