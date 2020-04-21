IOTA Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. IOTA has a total market cap of $422.61 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOTA has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.02633266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00220189 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00050616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, FCoin, Coinone, Binance, Gate.io, Exrates, Huobi, Cobinhood, Ovis, HitBTC, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

