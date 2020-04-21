INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.10

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:IVPU opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.98. INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 has a 1-year low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 190.25 ($2.50).

About INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc is an investment company. The business of the Company is to invest shareholders’ funds with the aim of spreading investment risk and generating returns for shareholders. The investment policy of the Company includes no more than 15% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in a single investment and more than 10% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in other listed investment companies.

