INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.10

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:IVPU opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.98. INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 has a 1-year low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 190.25 ($2.50).
About INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01
