Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,053 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,404% compared to the average daily volume of 70 call options.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 25,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,211.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $33,641.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 18,858.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,148,000 after buying an additional 1,505,058 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,481,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 711,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 136,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $457.05 million, a P/E ratio of 302.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.79. Banc of California has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. B. Riley raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

