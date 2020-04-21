Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $5,958,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

