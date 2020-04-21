Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Lowered by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,195 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 123,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 48,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.47. 693,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,310,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

