Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 316.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,414,961. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

