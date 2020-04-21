Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.