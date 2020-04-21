Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 965,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 107,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 300,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 260,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,773. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39.

