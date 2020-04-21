Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $565.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $620.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ISRG. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Intuitive Surgical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $518.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

