Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $345.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.61.

INTU opened at $264.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

