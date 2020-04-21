Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.97). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on ITCI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 191,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,324,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,999,000 after buying an additional 197,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 567,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 67,534 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $16,060,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 100,953 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

